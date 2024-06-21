Open Menu

Operation Against Overloading, Overcharging Launched On Highways

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Operation against overloading, overcharging launched on highways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Under the directives of Inspector General of National Highway and Motorway Police Salman Chaudhry, Central Region launched a grand operation against overloading and overcharging during Eid holidays.

The Central Region penalized over 4,830 overloaded vehicles. Additional IG Ali Ahmad Sabir Kayani stated that patrolling officers returned more than Rs1.495 million to passengers.

The operation was conducted on national highways in the districts of Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Khanewal, and Nankana Sahib.

Additional IG Ali Ahmad Sabir Kayani emphasized that the Motorway Police is providing all possible assistance to road users during their travels. Overloading of vehicles on national highways will not be permitted, and full compliance with traffic laws would be enforced, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Police Motorway Holidays Vehicles Road Traffic Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Okara Bahawalpur Sheikhupura Khanewal Nankana Sahib All Million

Recent Stories

Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with th ..

Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro

2 hours ago
 realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, ..

Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..

2 hours ago
 Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his ..

Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today

4 hours ago
 Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

7 hours ago
 PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja A ..

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

16 hours ago
 Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

16 hours ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

16 hours ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan