Operation Against Power Theft Continues In Peshawar
Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) In light of the orders issued by the provincial government, the operation against electricity theft and illegal connections is going on.
Spokesperson Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) said on Saturday that an operation was conducted against electricity theft and illegal connections in Sufid Deri, Matni sub-division along with WAPDA officials and local Police.
He said that during the operation, 104 coils (Kunds) were removed, while 36 slow meters, 2 transformers and Rs. 200,000 were also recovered. He said that there are total dues of more than Rs. 380 million on Sufid Dairy feeders, which have to be paid by these consumers.
He said that Peshawar district administration is following zero tolerance policy against kunda culture and electricity theft.
