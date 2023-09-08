Operation against power thieves ongoing

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Operation against power thieves is ongoing in all circles of the Lahore Electric Supply Company under the supervision of Company's Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider.

According to LESCO sources here on Friday, during two days of the operation 528 connections were found involved in power theft.

Applications for registering FIRs against power thieves had been submitted in relevant police stations out of which 305 FIRs were registered.

As many as 9 accused had been arrested while all connections had been disconnected and 1,678,826 units had been charged under detection bill head worth Rs 68,796,447.

Prominent personalities had also been found involved in power theft and their connections had been disconnected as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that operation is being carried out as per the direction of Federal Power Division.

The LESCO Chief said that grand operation against power thieves would continue without any discrimination.

He said that LESCO officials and employees who were patronising power thieves would be taken to task.