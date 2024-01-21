Operation Against Professional Beggars Launched; 12 Apprehended
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) In a determined effort to curb the prevalence of professional begging, the district administration and the social welfare department in Peshawar have initiated a targeted operation in line with directives from the Peshawar High Court and apprehended 12 beggars.
Under the vigilant leadership of Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Samira Saba, Department of Child Protection Officer Hafeez, and Manager Darlakfala Madam Hina spearheaded a coordinated crackdown, resulting in the apprehension of 12 individuals engaged in professional begging from various locations along the University Road.
These individuals, identified as professional beggars, were promptly transferred to rehabilitation centres overseen by the Department of Social Welfare.
These centres, equipped to address the unique challenges faced by those caught in the cycle of professional begging, aim to provide a comprehensive approach to rehabilitation.
At the core of this initiative is the commitment to offering meaningful alternatives to begging.
The rehabilitation program encompasses vocational training, educational support, and counseling, aiming to empower individuals with the skills and resources needed for sustainable livelihoods.
By addressing the root causes that drive individuals to resort to begging, authorities seek to break the cycle and reintegrate them into mainstream society. Upon successful completion of the rehabilitation program, the detained individuals will be granted release, provided they commit to refraining from professional begging.
This approach not only enforces the law but also aims to address the underlying societal issues contributing to the perpetuation of begging.
Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir reiterated the continuation of such operations, emphasizing the commitment to eradicating professional begging from the city. "Our goal is not only to enforce the law but also to extend support and opportunities to those in need, ensuring they have the means to lead dignified lives," said Commissioner Afaq Wazir.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM inspects under-construction residences for police7 minutes ago
-
Bilawal reiterates PPP's commitment to overcome crises17 minutes ago
-
PML-N unveils 212 candidates for 266 NA seats in February 8 elections17 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on overcharging in transport hubs ensures swift penalties, refunds17 minutes ago
-
Cold weather with possibility of fog predicts in northern Sindh17 minutes ago
-
Kh Asif asks PML-N workers to launch door-to-door campaign27 minutes ago
-
GCWUS delegation visit WCCIS27 minutes ago
-
Karachiites also want Nawaz Sharif: Atta Tarar47 minutes ago
-
Arsenic concentration in groundwater reaches alarming levels57 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia cases surge amid smog, cold weather57 minutes ago
-
Flour mill owners must sell fortified flour, salt: DG SFA57 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan vows to introduce reforms in agriculture sector1 hour ago