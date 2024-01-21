Operation against professional beggars launched; 12 apprehended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) In a determined effort to curb the prevalence of professional begging, the district administration and the social welfare department in Peshawar have initiated a targeted operation in line with directives from the Peshawar High Court and apprehended 12 beggars.

Under the vigilant leadership of Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Samira Saba, Department of Child Protection Officer Hafeez, and Manager Darlakfala Madam Hina spearheaded a coordinated crackdown, resulting in the apprehension of 12 individuals engaged in professional begging from various locations along the University Road.

These individuals, identified as professional beggars, were promptly transferred to rehabilitation centres overseen by the Department of Social Welfare.

These centres, equipped to address the unique challenges faced by those caught in the cycle of professional begging, aim to provide a comprehensive approach to rehabilitation.

At the core of this initiative is the commitment to offering meaningful alternatives to begging.

The rehabilitation program encompasses vocational training, educational support, and counseling, aiming to empower individuals with the skills and resources needed for sustainable livelihoods.

By addressing the root causes that drive individuals to resort to begging, authorities seek to break the cycle and reintegrate them into mainstream society. Upon successful completion of the rehabilitation program, the detained individuals will be granted release, provided they commit to refraining from professional begging.

This approach not only enforces the law but also aims to address the underlying societal issues contributing to the perpetuation of begging.

Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir reiterated the continuation of such operations, emphasizing the commitment to eradicating professional begging from the city. "Our goal is not only to enforce the law but also to extend support and opportunities to those in need, ensuring they have the means to lead dignified lives," said Commissioner Afaq Wazir.