Operation against profiteers; Admin seals seven shops, arrests seven violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on Thursday conducted 1555 inspections in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering and imposed Rs 78,500 fines on 158 shopkeepers while seven shops were sealed besides netting seven violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing daily review meeting of price control inspections checked performance of the authorities concerned.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners of the four districts of the division to ensure participation of market committee members and administration officers in the auction process in the wholesale markets.

The Commissioner was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and seven violators were sent behind the bars.

The meeting was informed that 383 raids were conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil and fines amounting to Rs 7500 were imposed on six violators. 136 raids were conducted in Kahuta and 19 violators were imposed fines. Raids were also conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City and Rwp Saddar division areas and the teams took action against the profiteers.

The Commissioner had directed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.