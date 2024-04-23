Open Menu

Operation Against Profiteers, Hoarders Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 09:00 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz has said that under the special orders of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, operation by price control magistrates against profiteers, hoarders and adulterator mafia is ongoing on a daily basis to ensure supply of quality and inexpensive food items to the citizens.

According to DIO handout, Zeeshan Niaz said that 21,865 inspections were conducted from April, 1 to April, 21 by 27 price control magistrates posted across the district. As many as 621 shopkeepers were found guilty of violation and fined Rs. 1,242,000 in total and 27 persons were arrested by registering 2 cases while 5 shops were sealed.

