Operation against profiteers; Over Rs 41 mln imposed on 21,000 profiteers in 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Under a vigorous campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, fines amounting to over Rs 41 million were imposed on over 21,000 shopkeepers during this year while 316 violators were sent behind the bars.

According to a Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Anwar ul Haq, the administration was regularly conducting raids against hoarders and profiteers.

He informed that fines were imposed on the violators in seven tehsils of the Rawalpindi district during last eight months. The teams conducted 129,101 raids in seven tehsils of the district during the period and imposed fines on 21,000 violators, he added.

He informed that the administration also lodged 274 FIRs against the violators and the profiteers were sent behind the bars during operations.

The Administration had constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items while on the recommendations of the teams, several cases were also registered.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, the teams checked hoarding and profiteering and those found indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said, the special campaign would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, he added.

He said, all the assistant commissioners, special price magistrates and other officers concerned had been directed to regularly conduct surprise raids in open markets and visit different areas of the district to check prices of daily use items and take action in accordance with the law against the violators.