Operation Against Profiteers; Rs 6.2 Million Imposed On 21,111 Profiteers In June

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:54 PM

Under a vigorous campaign launched by Rawalpindi district government against profiteering and hoarding, fines amounting to over Rs 6.2 million were imposed on 21,111 shopkeepers during June and several violators were sent behind the bars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Under a vigorous campaign launched by Rawalpindi district government against profiteering and hoarding, fines amounting to over Rs 6.2 million were imposed on 21,111 shopkeepers during June and several violators were sent behind the bars.

According to a Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Anwarul Haq the administration was conducting raids against hoarders and profiteers and strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators.

He said that fines were imposed on the violators in seven tehsils of the Rawalpindi district during the month of June.

The teams conducted 675 raids in seven tehsils of the district during last 24 hours and imposed Rs165,000 fine on 106 violators, he added.

Two FIRs were also lodged while three profiteers were sent behind the bars during operation against the violators, he said.

The administration had constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items while on the recommendations of the teams, several cases were also registered.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, the teams checked hoarding and profiteering and those found indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said, the special campaign would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, he added.

He said that under disinfection activities being conducted in different areas of the district to control spread of coronavirus, 216 places were also disinfected during last 24 hours.

