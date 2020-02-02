Operation against small resource recovery units soon

MULTAN, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::The environment protection department (EPD), in line with anti-smog and air pollution control measures, is going to launch an operation against small resource recovery industrial units.

EPD Assistant Director Hameed Akhtar told APP here on Sunday the initiative was being taken on the directions of Punjab environment protection agency for eradicating small resource recovery units in the city.

He said, there were eight lead extraction units (who made batteries after recycling process), one pyrolysis units (getting oil by burning tyres), open burning of waste to extract metals etc and added that these small units becoming cause of generating smog.

Hameed said that these small units didn't have any treatment system and becoming cause of environmental pollution and added that it was also part of clean and green Punjab dive.

He said that such small units were existed in industrial estate area and some other parts of the city and added that operation would be launched to demolish them soon.

He said they were planting trees in the city in collaboration with Parks and Horticulture Authority in connection with clean and green Punjab drive.

He said that they were also conducting raids against smoke emitting vehicles on daily basis. He said that heavy fines were also being imposed on vehicles which were creating environmental pollution.

He said the environment department was taking all possible steps to make the clean and green city drive a success.