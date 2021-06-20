UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Operation Against Spurious Medicines; 3842 Inspections Carried Out In Six Months

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Operation against spurious medicines; 3842 inspections carried out in six months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The Health Department authorities conducted raids in different areas of Rawalpindi division under ongoing campaign against spurious medicines and carried out 3842 inspections during January to June 15, this year while 88 premises were sealed and seven FIRs were also lodged against the rules violators.

According to a Health Department spokesman, the Punjab government under its zero tolerance policy against substandard and spurious medicines is making all out efforts to root out heinous business of substandard and spurious drugs.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab for Health and Chairman Provincial Drug Monitoring Team, Muhammad Hanif Khan Pattafi visited Rawalpindi the other day and chaired a meeting on Drug Control held here at the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

The Advisor directed the authorities concerned to launch a campaign to eliminate spurious and substandard drugs.

He also directed the Drug Control Officers of Rawalpindi District to protect the health of the people ensuring supply of quality medicines.

All officers should do their best to ensure quality of medicines, the Advisor said and warned that if during the third party validation, any report of substandard and illegal drug reflects in any area, the officers concerned would be held accountable.

Those doing the business are the enemies of humanity and deserve zero tolerance, the Advisor added.

In addition, drug inspectors must ensure that each outlet is inspected at least quarterly. Also, 50% of the samples taken, should be of international companies.

He said that the campaign would be effective only if strict action in accordance with the law is taken against all those involved in illegal activities, without any discrimination.

The Chairman Drug Monitoring Team further said that all the inspectors should ensure that their areas are free from substandard, smuggled and spurious drugs and this would be evaluated by the Special Branch or any other agency.

The spokesman said that there are 21 drugs inspectors working in the division to ensure that the medicines provided to the public are of good quality.

He informed that 1112 samples were collected during last six months while 23 found substandard and one spurious. Fines amounting to Rs 440,000 were also imposed on the rules violators, he added.

395

Related Topics

Business Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Drugs Rawalpindi January June All From Best

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting ..

13 minutes ago

World Refugee Day is being observed today

38 minutes ago

Knowledge Platform launches Exam Prep Master for s ..

38 minutes ago

Dubai Airports to reopen DXB’s Terminal 1 and Co ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.08 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 20, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.