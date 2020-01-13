UrduPoint.com
Operation Against Usage Of Substandard CNG Cylinders In Vehicles Initiated

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:46 PM

The district administration here Friday conducted an operation against vehicles' owners using CNG Cylinder without fitness certificate and fined various vehicles and took registration documents in custody

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration here Friday conducted an operation against vehicles' owners using CNG Cylinder without fitness certificate and fined various vehicles and took registration documents in custody.

Taking the notice of an explosion at CNG Filling Station on Charsadda Road, the Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar has directed concerned quarters for launching a crackdown against vehicles having substandard CNG kits and cylinders.

The operation jointly conducted with the Regional Transport Authority and Traffic Police in different areas of Peshawar led by Assistant Commissioner Rizwana Dar.

The officials inspected fitness certificates and CNG cylinders in various vehicles at different localities of the city..

The owners of vehicles were instructed to get a fitness certificate by getting CNG kits and cylinders inspected from the authorized CNG workshops as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the owners of the vehicles using CNG cylinders without fitness certificates and faulty cylinders were also fined and warned to get a fitness certificate otherwise strict legal action would be initiated.

