Operation against vehicles with fancy number plates, tinted glasses in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department and Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) removed non-pattern and fancy number plates from 95 vehicles and tinted the windows of 65 vehicles.

The action was taken during an ongoing joint operation being carried out under the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon.

According to the ICT spokesman, the aim of the operation was to act against vehicles emitting smoke and commercial vehicles plying on the road without fitness certificates in which action was being taken against vehicles with tinted glasses and fancy number plates.

He said AETOs, along with the traffic police, checked vehicles on 9th Avenue near Sector I-9 and at the physical checking point of the E&T Department.

Besides removing non-pattern number plates and tint from the windows, he added, Rs 525,000 was also collected from the road tax defaulters.

It is pertinent to mention here that the E&T Department and the ITA are taking action against violators on a daily basis under this ongoing joint operation.