UrduPoint.com

Operation Against Vehicles With Fancy Number Plates, Tinted Glasses In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Operation against vehicles with fancy number plates, tinted glasses in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department and Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) removed non-pattern and fancy number plates from 95 vehicles and tinted the windows of 65 vehicles.

The action was taken during an ongoing joint operation being carried out under the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon.

According to the ICT spokesman, the aim of the operation was to act against vehicles emitting smoke and commercial vehicles plying on the road without fitness certificates in which action was being taken against vehicles with tinted glasses and fancy number plates.

He said AETOs, along with the traffic police, checked vehicles on 9th Avenue near Sector I-9 and at the physical checking point of the E&T Department.

Besides removing non-pattern number plates and tint from the windows, he added, Rs 525,000 was also collected from the road tax defaulters.

It is pertinent to mention here that the E&T Department and the ITA are taking action against violators on a daily basis under this ongoing joint operation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Road Traffic Ita From

Recent Stories

Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's ..

Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's rock pool

6 minutes ago
 PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd ..

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd electricity transmission line ..

60 minutes ago
 US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non- ..

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches f ..

Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches for suspects’ handover

2 hours ago
 FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious fre ..

FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious freedom in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.