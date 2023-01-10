Operation against vehicles with tinted glasses launched

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration, along with the city traffic police, on Tuesday carried out a joint operation on University Road against vehicles having tinted glasses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration, along with the city traffic police, on Tuesday carried out a joint operation on University Road against vehicles having tinted glasses.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi, along with DSP Traffic Hazratullah, and SHO Tehkal Mohammad Naeem Khan carried out an operation against tinted-glasses vehicles on University Road.

During the operation, the owners of 32 vehicles were fined for having tinted glasses in their vehicles while black stickers from the glasses of their vehicles were also removed.

Deputy Commissioner has directed launching a crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses and showing no leniency to anyone in this regard.