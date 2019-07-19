Operation against water theft: over 50 illegal connections cut off

The Sindh University's administration has launched a drive against illegal and unauthorized water connections on Friday and in this regard severed over 50 water connections along railway line Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Sindh University's administration has launched a drive against illegal and unauthorized water connections on Friday and in this regard severed over 50 water connections along railway line Jamshoro

The varsity's spokesman informed on Friday that the residents along the railway line were taking water illegally from the varsity's main pipeline through a number of illegal connections.

Quoting the Executive Engineer Tanvir Gulfam he told that over 50 illegal water connections located at various houses along the railway line had been cut off in the operation.

He said that the inhabitants of Sindh University's colony, students residing in hostels and the campus were facing an acute water shortage since the advent of summer because of those illegal connections.

He told that the water theft had also damaged the pipeline at several places, causing wastage of water through leakages.