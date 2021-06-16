UrduPoint.com
Operation Against Water Thieves Launches In Khairpur

Wed 16th June 2021

Operation against water thieves launches in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khairpur districti administration has launched an operation against water thieves to ensure provision of water to the tail growers.

The district administration on Wednesday started an operation against water thieves and illegal water courses, demolishing pipes at Peer Mangio Minor and five FIRs were registered against the water thieves at different police stations.

The Irrigation Department has directed its officials to take action against the water thieves and ensure provision of water to the tail growers.

