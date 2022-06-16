Operation against wheat smugglers; Admin confiscates 3835 wheat, 900 flour bags

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Thursday foiled bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 4735 wheat and flour bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Thursday foiled bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 4735 wheat and flour bags.

According to a police spokesman, the authorities of the food department and district administration teams along with Rawalpindi district police conducted operations and confiscated eight truckloads of wheat and flour.

The truck drivers were namely Ismail, Khawar, Ghulam Abbas, Malak, Amir, Akhtar and Janullah were sent behind the bars and police impounded seven trucks loaded with wheat and flour bags in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police station, he added.

Meanwhile, Murree police also impounded a truck and confiscated 900 flour bags besides arresting the truck driver namely Abdul Majeed.

A district administration spokesman informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling.

He informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

The administration in collaboration with police and special branch, was carrying out operations and a special monitoring system had also been developed particularly for exit points of Rawalpindi division to check wheat smuggling.

A comprehensive plan had been formulated to curb the smuggling of wheat, he added.

The check posts were set up at exit points of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts, he said and informed, the district administration in collaboration with the Motorway police, Rawalpindi district police and the food department was making efforts to control wheat smuggling.

District Food Controller, Rawalpindi Ali Imran informed that the departments concerned on the directives of the Punjab government were implementing zero tolerance policy on wheat and flour smuggling.

