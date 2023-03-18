UrduPoint.com

Operation Aims To Clear The "no-go" Area In Lahore: Rana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Operation aims to clear the "no-go" area in Lahore: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that Zaman Park operation was conducted to clear the no-go areas and to arrest the miscreants hiding inside.

"The no-go area was created inside Lahore due to which the citizens were facing problems and difficulties", he claimed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the police were fired upon and pelted with stones from inside the house.

In the course of the operation, weapons have been seized and slingshots used to pelt stones at the police were recovered from the house, he claimed.

Rana further said that it was unfortunate that a political party was involved in this type of activity, which was unprecedented in the political history of Pakistan.

The recovery of weapons from inside the house shows the mindset of Imran Khan, who wants chaos and anarchy in the country.

The trend of standing up to the state through violence and force is being promoted by PTI, he said and added that if they had been permitted to carry on in this way, it would have become a tradition in the country.

