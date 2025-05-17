Operation Banyanum Marsoos United The Nation, Says Punjab Governor At Convocation
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2025 | 11:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hailed Operation Banyanum Marsoos as a transformative force for national unity. He has called for national integration.
Addressing at the 24th convocation ceremony of PMAS Arid Agriculture University on Saturday, the governor lauded the excellent performance by the armed forces demonstrated during the retaliatory military actions against the enemy.
"Operation Banyanum Marsoos has forged Pakistan into a cohesive nation that commands global respect," Governor said.
He paid tribute to both civil and the military leadership for their roles in this strategic achievement, emphasizing how the operation had strengthened Pakistan's international standing.
He urged the new alumni to become ambassadors of Pakistani values in their professional careers.
"Wherever your careers may lead, you carry the honor of our nation with you," he added.
Higher Education Commission Chairman, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed received special recognition for his educational reforms, while Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman was commended for his leadership in making this the largest graduating class in the university's history.
The Governor called for continued national solidarity.
"From our classrooms to our borders, our strength lies in unity," he said and added "This is the lesson of Operation Banyanum Marsoos; one Pakistan, united in purpose."
Earlier, the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman in his welcoming address presented the performance of the university in delivering quality higher education in diversified fields of studies.
