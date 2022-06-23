Operation begins against illegal construction along Swat river, 21 held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :An operation has been launched to curb illegal constructions, encroachment, and accumulation of debris along the river Swat where 21 accused were held under three maintenance of public order.

The decision to launch the anti-encroachment operation was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai at Commissioner's office Saidu Sharif.

Regional Police Officer Malakand Division Zeeshan Asghar, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, District Police Officer Swat Zahid Nawaz Marwat, and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting also approved the formation of a committee to work out a strategy for identifying the encroachment and other illegal activities along the river Swat.

The Assistant Commissioner Bahrain would chair the committee with SDO Irrigation and TMO Bahrain would be its members.

SDO Irrigation has been assigned the responsibility of identifying encroachment under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa River Protection Act amended 2014. Chairing the meeting, Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai expressed anguish over illegal constructions and debris being dumped around Swat River.

He said such behavior toward the natural environment especially with Swat River is intolerable and strict action should be taken against encroachers.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that a committee was being formed to move forward under a comprehensive plan.

On the other hand, the committee has started work and on the recommendations of the committee, the Swat district administration has sent 21 people to jail under section-3 of the maintenance of public order ordinance.