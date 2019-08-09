Operation being launched against land-grabbers across province

On the directions of Director General Anti-Corruption Muhammad Gohar Nafees, a grand operation was being launched against land-grabbers across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :On the directions of Director General Anti-Corruption Muhammad Gohar Nafees, a grand operation was being launched against land-grabbers across the province.

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) in collaboration with district administration was undertaking actions against illegal allotment of government lands and land-grabbers.

The ACE with the assistance of district administration and police recovered 217 kanal and three marlas government land amounting to Rs 125 million from land grabbers and illegal occupants.

Director Anti Corruption Lahore Region (B) Sajid Hussain after holding an inquiry against PML-N MNA Javed Latif for illegally occupying government land directed Deputy Director ACE Sheikhupura to take immediate and strict action against MNA Javed Latif and others involved in this nefarious activity.

He further directed that government land should also be retrieved from their illegal procession without any delay.

Deputy Director ACE Sheikhupura on complying with the afore-said directions recovered 8 kanal 3 marla government land amounting to Rs 4.5 crore from Mian Javed Latif and others.

Mian Javed Latif MNA had constructed new Mian Flour Mill on illegally occupying two kanal government land. The ACE authorities with the help of district administration demolished the boundary wall of new Mian Flour Mills.

MNA Mian Javed Latif along with his accomplices had unlawfully occupied the government land by fraudulent method and illegal construction had also been done on it. Furthermore, the ACE also recovered 209 kanal government land from illegal occupants amounting to Rs. 8 crore at Mauza Bughri in Tehsil and District Kasur and handed over the same to the Auqaf department.