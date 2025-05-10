Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos: CM expresses pride, honour for Pakistan armed forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid a heartfelt tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their decisive and valiant response during Operation Bunyanul Marsoos, calling it a landmark chapter in the country’s defense history.

In a statement on Saturday, the CM said,“Pakistan’s courageous response in broad daylight to India’s cowardly aggression will be written in golden letters in the annals of history.” She praised the military’s swift and resolute action in the face of provocation.

The CM said, “Soldiers of Pakistan, peace be upon you, your spirit, and your honor.” She added, “I salute the defenders of our land who responded not just with bullets, but with wisdom, honor, and unwavering courage.

”

Highlighting the deeper significance of the operation, CM Maryam Nawaz said, operation “Bunyan-al-Marsoos was not merely a military response, it was a historic message to the world. Pakistan was never weak; we chose restraint for the sake of regional peace. But when the enemy overstepped all bounds, our patience turned into strategic resolve.”

She said, “Every Pakistani soldier is bound by an oath to defend the homeland. Our borders are protected not merely by fences, but by the sacred blood of our martyrs.”

Pakistan Zindabad!