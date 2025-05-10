Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos: CM Expresses Pride, Honour For Pakistan Armed Forces
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid a heartfelt tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their decisive and valiant response during Operation Bunyanul Marsoos, calling it a landmark chapter in the country’s defense history.
In a statement on Saturday, the CM said,“Pakistan’s courageous response in broad daylight to India’s cowardly aggression will be written in golden letters in the annals of history.” She praised the military’s swift and resolute action in the face of provocation.
The CM said, “Soldiers of Pakistan, peace be upon you, your spirit, and your honor.” She added, “I salute the defenders of our land who responded not just with bullets, but with wisdom, honor, and unwavering courage.
”
Highlighting the deeper significance of the operation, CM Maryam Nawaz said, operation “Bunyan-al-Marsoos was not merely a military response, it was a historic message to the world. Pakistan was never weak; we chose restraint for the sake of regional peace. But when the enemy overstepped all bounds, our patience turned into strategic resolve.”
She said, “Every Pakistani soldier is bound by an oath to defend the homeland. Our borders are protected not merely by fences, but by the sacred blood of our martyrs.”
Pakistan Zindabad!
Recent Stories
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Coordination Committee Meeting Held in Sanghar2 minutes ago
-
Site visited for safe city project in Gomal, Jandola Tehsil2 minutes ago
-
Elderly man’s body found near water channel12 minutes ago
-
Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free examination, surgeries at camps12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 190 emergencies last week12 minutes ago
-
Students celebrate defence' victory against enemy aggression22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's missile attacks forced India to bow down : Makhdoom Saeed22 minutes ago
-
Historic unity across fronts: military, public, media, institutions stand as one22 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of martyr cops of Chamkani suicide attack offered22 minutes ago
-
KP CS condemns Chamakni suicide attack, pays tribute to martyred cops22 minutes ago
-
Flying drones, quadcopters banned under Section 14432 minutes ago
-
Operation Iron Wall: A historic success of Pakistan on all fronts32 minutes ago