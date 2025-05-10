Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos is a clear symbol of military superiority, national unity: Governor Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Sindh Governor Moahmmed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the operation Bunyan al Marsoos is a clear symbol of our military superiority, national pride and unity.

He said, 'Pakistan is a champion of peace, but it is not our policy to remain silent on any aggression.

He said that the successful counteroffensive of the armed forces has given a clear message to the enemy that Pakistan will not compromise on her sovereignty.

The Governor Sindh said that Indian fanaticism is jeopardizing regional peace.

He said that United Nations (UN )should take immediate notice.

The people of Sindh will also play the role of every frontline in defending the homeland, he said adding we stand by our forces.

He said that the skill and wisdom that the Pakistani Air Force demonstrated in the counterattack is a point of pride for the entire nation.

He further said this is the time for unity, faith and sacrifice, and we will tell the enemy that Pakistan is invincible.