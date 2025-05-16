Operation “Bunyan al-Marsus” praised during youm-e-tashakur event in Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) ceremony was held in Matiari under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh to pay tribute to the bravery of the Armed Forces.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faisal Bashir Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioners Noor Ahmed Khahro and Iqra Jannat, Assistant Commissioners Abdul Sattar Shaikh (Matiari), Dr. Mazahir (Hala) and Shah Rukh (Saeedabad) along with other district officers, NGO representatives, media persons and citizens attended the event in large numbers.

The national flag was hoisted by DC Yousif Shaikh and SSP Faisal Memon. After the flag hoisting, a march past and a tree plantation activity were held. The Deputy Commissioner planted a tree and highlighted the importance of environmental awareness.

Later, a rally was held from the old THQ Hospital to Madina Masjid, which was attended by school students, teachers, civil society members and government officials. The event ended with a brief but dignified ceremony at MDM High School, Matiari.