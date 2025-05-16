Operation “Bunyan Al-Marsus” Praised During Youm-e-tashakur Event In Matiari
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) ceremony was held in Matiari under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh to pay tribute to the bravery of the Armed Forces.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faisal Bashir Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioners Noor Ahmed Khahro and Iqra Jannat, Assistant Commissioners Abdul Sattar Shaikh (Matiari), Dr. Mazahir (Hala) and Shah Rukh (Saeedabad) along with other district officers, NGO representatives, media persons and citizens attended the event in large numbers.
The national flag was hoisted by DC Yousif Shaikh and SSP Faisal Memon. After the flag hoisting, a march past and a tree plantation activity were held. The Deputy Commissioner planted a tree and highlighted the importance of environmental awareness.
Later, a rally was held from the old THQ Hospital to Madina Masjid, which was attended by school students, teachers, civil society members and government officials. The event ended with a brief but dignified ceremony at MDM High School, Matiari.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tribute paid to Pakistan armed forces on success of operation Bunyan ul Marsoos during solidarity ra ..6 minutes ago
-
Graduation ceremony of 37th Senior Management Course held at NIPA Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
Operation “Bunyan al-Marsus” praised during youm-e-tashakur event in Matiari6 minutes ago
-
Darra Adam Khel hosts Thanksgiving Day ceremony6 minutes ago
-
UAD hosts "Youm-e-Tashakur," ceremony honoring Pakistan armed forces6 minutes ago
-
Women University pays tribute to valiant armed forces6 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving Day observed in Govt Viqar-un-Nisa College with zeal16 minutes ago
-
KUST observes Youm-e-Tashakur in solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces16 minutes ago
-
'School Khana Program' launched16 minutes ago
-
LWMC holds Youm-e-Tashakur rally16 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakkur observed at Hamdard University to mark Ma’arka-e-Haq triumph16 minutes ago
-
AJK commemorates 'Thanksgiving Day', marking jubilation over 'Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos'26 minutes ago