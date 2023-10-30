Open Menu

Operation Carried Out By CIA Against Mirpurkhas Gutka Vendors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Operation carried out by CIA against Mirpurkhas Gutka vendors

In-charge CIA police Inayat Ali Zardari, along with his team on Monday conducted a successful operation in the limits of Tando Jan Muhammad police station Mirpurkhas against the Safina gutka seller elements

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) In-charge CIA police Inayat Ali Zardari, along with his team on Monday conducted a successful operation in the limits of Tando Jan Muhammad police station Mirpurkhas against the Safina gutka seller elements.

According to police, two suspects Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Siraj were arrested while 300 packets worth more than 8 lakhs and 300 packets of 31 thousand and Shahzor vehicle were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Tando Jan Muhammad police registered a case against the accused and started the investigation regarding the matter.

APP-SHR-378

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Police Police Station CIA Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

2 minutes ago
 Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1 ..

Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1998, & Ijara Sukuk Rules, 2008

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

6 minutes ago
 'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illega ..

'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illegal immigrants after Oct 31: Bal ..

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar pays ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar pays respects at Data Darbar

2 minutes ago
 Balighur Rehman grieved over Asim Jamil's demise

Balighur Rehman grieved over Asim Jamil's demise

2 minutes ago
Polish tourist guide overwhelmed by Peshawarties h ..

Polish tourist guide overwhelmed by Peshawarties hospitality

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy holds moot court for at ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy holds moot court for attorneys enrolled in the 45th b ..

40 minutes ago
 Preserving sanctity of prophethood crucial for str ..

Preserving sanctity of prophethood crucial for strength of one's faith: NA Speak ..

2 minutes ago
 PM condoles death of Maulana Tariq Jameel's son

PM condoles death of Maulana Tariq Jameel's son

46 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar griev ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar grieved over demise of Pashto poet ..

47 minutes ago
 Andrew Schofer hands over medical equipment to DGH ..

Andrew Schofer hands over medical equipment to DGHS Punjab

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan