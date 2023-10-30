Operation carried out by CIA against Mirpurkhas Gutka vendors

(@FahadShabbir)

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) In-charge CIA police Inayat Ali Zardari, along with his team on Monday conducted a successful operation in the limits of Tando Jan Muhammad police station Mirpurkhas against the Safina gutka seller elements.

According to police, two suspects Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Siraj were arrested while 300 packets worth more than 8 lakhs and 300 packets of 31 thousand and Shahzor vehicle were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Tando Jan Muhammad police registered a case against the accused and started the investigation regarding the matter.

