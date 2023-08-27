Operation clean up launched for opening match of Asia cup in city

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :District administration launched effective operation clean up towards cricket stadium and routes as preparations reached on peak for inaugural match of Asia cup between Pakistan and Nepal.

Multan waste management company started special cleanliness operation across the city including cricket stadium while waste and debris lifted through heavy machinery from teams routes. The all enclosures were washed for the cricket spectators.

Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq paid visit to cricket stadium and checked arrangements.

The encroachment operation has also been launched under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Umar Jehangir.

DC said that all arrangements including lighting and security checking on the routes of the cricket teams were underway on war footing basis.

A special shuttle service will be plied from Fatima Jinnah town for cricket fans while the security of the district would remain on red alert on the opening match of Asia cup.

Mr Umer Jehangir said that the cultural decoration of the city will also be done for the international cricket fair.