Operation conducted against encroachment in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) District administration Tank is taking effective measures to implement the chief minister’s Awami Agenda program to extend relief to citizens.

As part of these efforts, Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal paid a visit to the market and took action against illegal vending on government land in the city.

During the inspection, several vendors were removed from government land near the old grid station on Tank Bannu Road.

He said that it was a top priority of the government to extend relief to citizens and further steps would be taken in this regard. He also said operations against encroachments on government land would continue to ensure public convenience.