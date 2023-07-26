Operation conducted against encroachments at Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration of Tank on Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment operation to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam along with staff of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) visited Tank bazaar and Bannu Road and removed temporary encroachment from footpaths in front of shops at several places.

He warned that strict action would be taken against shopkeepers, in future, if they were found again encroaching upon footpaths in front of their shops.

Speaking on the occasion, the AAC said that the administration would not allow anyone to take law into hands and drive against encroachment would continue indiscriminately.

He said the encroachment led to traffic issues and it would not be tolerated anywhere in the city.