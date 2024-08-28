Open Menu

Operation Conducted Against Food, Milk Adulteration In DIKhan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) To ensure the provision of quality food items across the city, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Wednesday conducted operations against food and milk adulteration at various shops in DIKhan.

According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points on Circular road, Zafarabad, Saddar bazar and Grid road.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and milk, they checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.

The team also seized substandard food items from grocery stores and milk shops during the operation and imposed heavy fines on the owners of shops under the Food Safety Act.

The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.

On the occasion, the official stated that the initiative underscores the KP Food Authority’s commitment to safeguarding public health and upholding food safety standards.

He added that the objective was not to harm food businesses but to guarantee the supply of quality food items in markets.

