Operation conducted against illegal constructions on Adiala Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) An operation against illegal constructions was conducted here on Wednesday on Adiala Road under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt.

According to a district administration spokesman, encroachment problems are arising due to illegal constructions. The owners of the plazas and other commercial markets have encroached the roads with concrete construction outside the shops.

In the first phase, indiscriminate operation against illegal constructions would continue. Strict action would be taken against encroachments after ongoing drive against illegal constructions launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema.

The Assistant Commissioner said that traffic problems are increasing day by day due to illegal constructions and encroachments and all illegal constructions would be removed in cantt areas.