Operation conducted against prohibited products sellers

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :On the instructions of DG Punjab Food Authority Raja Jahangir Anwar, under the leadership of Deputy Director Operations Mehtab Ahmed Khan Food Safety Team Attock conducted a grand operation against those selling expired and prohibited products.

A heavy fine was imposed under the Punjab Food Authority Act for exporting expired edibles and prohibited products from the warehouse of a grocery store located in Attock Tehsil, while 204 kg of prohibited china salt, 167 kg of expired spices, 352 kg of jam were seized, 93 liters of milk, 224 kg of ketchup and 208 kg of various food items were destroyed on the spot.