Operation conducted against transporters for overcharging commuters

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration has launched a crackdown against transporters who are violating the officially prescribed fare list after receiving public complaints.

As part of the campaign, Additional Assistant Commissioner Naurang Gohar Ali along with traffic police personnel checked vehicles plying on Bannu-Naurang-Lakki route and took action against violators.

During checking, drivers of several Hiace coaches were found involved in violating the price list by charging exorbitant fares and about Rs5000 were returned to the passengers on the spot.

He warned drivers to comply with notified fares, otherwise, their vehicles would be impounded.

Meanwhile, an operation was also conducted against illegal stands in the city and cleared several places from encroachments to create convenience for pedestrians by ensuring smooth traffic flow.