Operation continues again power theft in Mirpurkhas

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) launched operation against electricity thieves and defaulters in municipal shopping complex market, Mirpurkhas on Thursday.

HESCO Spokesman Sadiq Kubar said that this operation was carried out to eradicate electricity theft and recover dues from defaulters and in this connection more than a hundred illegal connections were cut off for recovery of fines.

“Electricity was being stolen in a large number in this market, on which the operation was underway.

The operations remained continue for the second day under the supervision of HESCO.” He added.

He further said that by securing the meters of all the wires of the municipal complex, total theft will be eliminated here.

The shopkeepers also protested against the HESCO’s team cutting the camera and internet along with the electric wires. The electricity was turned off when the operation started.

hms/378