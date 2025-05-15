Operation Continues Against Bosan Gang
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) An operation against the Bosan gang has entered its fifth day under the leadership of Fayaz-ul-Haq, the District Officer of the Crime Control Department (CCD) Rajanpur.
Multiple teams from Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur police, along with the Elite Force, are participating in the operation. According to the police, two notorious robbers, Altamas and Ghazanfar, affiliated with the Bosan gang, were killed in a police encounter the other day.
On Thursday, the CCD team reportedly opened fire on robbers who were in a boat.
As a result, four bandits sustained injuries. However, their identities have not yet been confirmed, said the police.
The injured criminals were taken away by their accomplices into the forest, similar to the two robbers killed the previous day, whose bodies could not be recovered.
Police seized the boat, which had filled with water due to bullet holes and was stained with blood. The CCD District In-charge stated that the operation against the robbery gang would continue relentlessly. He vowed to eliminate the looters and plunderers from the area once and for all.
