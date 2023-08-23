Operation continues against encroachment at Gojra Road

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Jhang district administration has started anti encroachment drive to facilitate flow of traffic and pedestrians on Gojra Road here on Wednesday.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jhang Sarmad Ali Bhagat was monitoring this operation.

Talking to media persons, he said that the operation would continue till all unlawful encroachment would be removed.

He said heavy machinery was removing the fixed encroachments.

All city roads would be cleaned during the operation, he added.