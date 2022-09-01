UrduPoint.com

Operation Continues Against Pigeon Cages Around Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Operation continues against pigeon cages around airport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :A joint operation was conducted against pigeon cages constructed on roof-tops to save aircrafts from any mishap as a result of bird hitting in and around the Allama Iqbal International Airport area.

The operation was conducted with police which was led by Assistant Commissioner (Cantt) Zeeshan Nadeem to check implementation on the Section 144.

The teams arrested many violators involved in illegal construction of cages on the roof- tops of their residence. The teams removed the cages to avoid any untoward incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that residents of the area were served notices to removeillegally constructed cages. However, the teams took action against those who did not takeaction in compliance.

Related Topics

Police From Airport

Recent Stories

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

22 minutes ago
 Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on ..

Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on social media

38 minutes ago
 Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

1 hour ago
 PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

1 hour ago
 ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

2 hours ago
 Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.