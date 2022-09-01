Operation continues against pigeon cages around airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :A joint operation was conducted against pigeon cages constructed on roof-tops to save aircrafts from any mishap as a result of bird hitting in and around the Allama Iqbal International Airport area.

The operation was conducted with police which was led by Assistant Commissioner (Cantt) Zeeshan Nadeem to check implementation on the Section 144.

The teams arrested many violators involved in illegal construction of cages on the roof- tops of their residence. The teams removed the cages to avoid any untoward incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that residents of the area were served notices to removeillegally constructed cages. However, the teams took action against those who did not takeaction in compliance.