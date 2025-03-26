Operation Continues Against Vehicles Carrying LPG Cylinders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Transport Department has stopped three more public transport vehicles carrying LPG cylinders.
Teams under the supervision of the Secretary District Regional Transport Authority checked the implementation of fares in passenger vehicles and took action against violations of axle load management including charging excessive fares, overloading.
The Highways Department has said that the process of inspection of passenger vehicles is ongoing on a daily basis and action is being taken against violations.
