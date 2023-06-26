Operation continues against vehicles defaulting in token tax, registration fee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Secretary Masood Mukhtar and Director General Muhammad Ali inspected the blockade held at EME Society point during their visit to Canal Road here on Sunday.

The excise staff was busy checking all vehicles passing through Canal Road, hundreds of defaulter vehicles were impounded and tax recovery was in progress.

The secretary directed the officers of the excise department to continue the operation against the vehicles defaulting in token tax and registration fee. He added that no pressure should be taken into account in the matter of tax recovery.

He directed all the directors to monitor the progress of the recovery targets daily.

Meanwhile, DG Excise said that till June 30, the campaign against defaulting vehicles would be further intensified. He urged the officers to take strict action against property tax defaulters, saying that the defaulting big commercial buildings should be sealed and all directors across the province should send recovery reports daily.

Earlier, Secretary and DG also visited the recovery monitoring cell where Additional Director General Ahmed Saeed gave a briefing.