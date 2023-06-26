Open Menu

Operation Continues Against Vehicles Defaulting In Token Tax, Registration Fee

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Operation continues against vehicles defaulting in token tax, registration fee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Secretary Masood Mukhtar and Director General Muhammad Ali inspected the blockade held at EME Society point during their visit to Canal Road here on Sunday.

The excise staff was busy checking all vehicles passing through Canal Road, hundreds of defaulter vehicles were impounded and tax recovery was in progress.

The secretary directed the officers of the excise department to continue the operation against the vehicles defaulting in token tax and registration fee. He added that no pressure should be taken into account in the matter of tax recovery.

He directed all the directors to monitor the progress of the recovery targets daily.

Meanwhile, DG Excise said that till June 30, the campaign against defaulting vehicles would be further intensified. He urged the officers to take strict action against property tax defaulters, saying that the defaulting big commercial buildings should be sealed and all directors across the province should send recovery reports daily.

Earlier, Secretary and DG also visited the recovery monitoring cell where Additional Director General Ahmed Saeed gave a briefing.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Vehicles Road Progress Muhammad Ali June Sunday All

Recent Stories

Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Fes ..

Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Festival 2023

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response Centre in Al Dhannah in Al Dh ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat A ..

UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat Assembly in Kenya

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school achievers

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiat ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiates national survey plan to cou ..

4 hours ago
 Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation ..

Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation with Indian, British, Indonesi ..

4 hours ago
MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and h ..

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first b ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch

5 hours ago
 DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

7 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

7 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

8 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan