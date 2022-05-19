UrduPoint.com

Operation Continues To Control Forest Fire In Balochistan

Operation continues to control forest fire in Balochistan

Under the supervision of the chief secretary Balochistan, fire extinguishing measures continued to effectively control the forest fire that erupted in the Dhana Sar area, a sub Tehsil of Balochistan's Musakhail district

"Teams of the forest department, NDMA, PDMA and district administration are engaged in fire extinguishing operations to control the fire that has engulfed the huge swathes of Musakhail forest, Assistant Director, Directorate of Public Relations Balochistan said here on Thursday.

Fire erupted in the Dhana Sar area a couple of days back had engulfed the huge area gutting hundreds of ancient pine trees to ashes.

Due to hot weather, rough and difficult terrain in the hilly area and lack of proper resources, the blaze went out of control spreading to the huge swathes of pine forest.

However, the local administration claimed that soon after the incident, administration initiated the operation, but due to lack of proper resources it could not be controlled so far.

"Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqili has issued directives to the concerned departments to speed up the efforts for controlling the situation and submit a detailed report to him," official sources further said.

It may be mentioned here that NDMA's firefighting helicopters are also used in the operation.

