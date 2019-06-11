Operation continues to maintain law & order: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan has said that safety of citizens was the topmost priority of police department and special steps were being taken to maintain law & order situation in the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan has said that safety of citizens was the topmost priority of police department and special steps were being taken to maintain law & order situation in the district.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at his office here on Tuesday.

DPO expressed satisfaction of police department to maintain law & order situation in the district and said the provision of justice on merit was the responsibility of police department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

As many as, 6.095 kg heroine, 50.53 kg charas, 2.40 kg opium, 6795 liters liquor, three rifles, 44 pistols, three revolvers were recovered in the operation against drug peddles in the district, DPO informed.

Asad Khan said that the successful operation against drugs peddlers was a big achievement of police department and the operation would continue till the elimination of drugs peddling in the district.