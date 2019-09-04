UrduPoint.com
Operation Continues To Search 14 Dead Bodies In Upper Kohistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:10 PM

The search operation continued on the 6th day to recover 14 dead bodies of ill fated passengers who lost their lives when a jeep carrying more than 30 people fell into a stream after a wooden bridge collapsed in Upper Kohistan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The search operation continued on the 6th day to recover 14 dead bodies of ill fated passengers who lost their lives when a jeep carrying more than 30 people fell into a stream after a wooden bridge collapsed in Upper Kohistan.

Rescuers and locals recovered a total of 12 bodies while 150 workers including police and locals are still searching to recover the remaining fourteen bodies on sixth consecutive day.

Deputy Chief Warden Ubaid ur Rehman after the accident told the media that owing to shortage of rescue equipment, the rescue team is facing hardships in the search operation.

