Operation Director to hold online Katchary on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Operation Director Islamabad Electric Supply Company will hold online Katchary on Wednesday to address the consumers complaints.

According to IESCO spokesman, online katcharies were being conducted regularly.

As per the schedule, the Operation Director IESCO would hold online Katchary at telephone No.051-9253105. He will attend complaints/suggestions of customers from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. IESCO requested valued customers to participate in open katchary for immediate solution of their complaints.