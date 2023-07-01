Operation for removal of animal waste completed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The operation for the removal of animal waste during Eid Al-Adha holidays was completed in the Federal Capital.

Under the direction of Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, effective measures were taken by the CDA's Sanitation Department for the removal of animal waste during Eid holidays.

According to the information, CDA's priority was to deliver the citizens of Islamabad so that they do not have to face any difficulties during the festive and timely steps were being taken to maintain the high standard of cleanliness in the city.

Islamabad was divided into four different zones to achieve the desired results. On the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, a total of more than 94,000 animals were sacrificed across the city.

In which, more than 52,000 animal wastes including other of small animals were destroyed, while more than 42,000 waste of large animals were disposed off. The weight of which was approximately 1676.552 tons.

On the second day of Eid, the sanitation staff was present in the field early in the morning with modern vehicles and machinery to provide all possible facilities to the citizens.

A total of more than 31,000 animals were sacrificed in the city on the second day of Eid out of which about 18,000 small animals and more than 13,000 large animals wastes were destroyed.

The weight of which is about 542.066 tons.

On the third day of Eid, around 4,000 (2,600 small and 1,400 large) small and big animals were sacrificed across the city whose waste was disposed off which weighed about 60 tons.

It may be mentioned that a total of 130,000 animals were sacrificed throughout the city on the three days of Eid. About 72,000 small and 58,000 large animals were sacrificed, while the total weight of the animal waste destroyed was about 2300 tons.

In this regard, more than 97 pits were dug at 45 different places to destroy the wastes keeping in mind the modern technology in accordance with the rules of hygiene. Emergency cells were also established at two different places in the city for sanitation arrangements, which were in constant contact with the central office of the sanitation department.

Moreover, biodegradable plastic bags were distributed to the citizens before Eid to dispose of animal waste. Helpline numbers were also released by the CDA administration, on which the citizens contacted to pick up animal waste and complaints were also redressed.