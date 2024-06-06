Operation In Cantt Bazar Conducted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 09:03 PM
Cantonment Executive Officer Farasat Ali Shah conducted a grand operation in the Cantt Bazaar to provide better facilities to the public here on Thursday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Cantonment Executive Officer Farasat Ali Shah conducted a grand operation in the Cantt Bazaar to provide better facilities to the public here on Thursday.
Accompanied by the price control committee, food sampling team, and enforcement team, they inspected all food stalls, hotels, and milk shops.
During the operation, price lists were also checked, fines were imposed on those selling substandard items, and various samples were taken.
Furthermore, instructions were issued for the Cantonment board Food Sampling Team and Price Control Committee to conduct daily visits.
Orders were given to take legal action against those selling substandard items,says a news release issued here.
Recent Stories
PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism case
Vast cooperation opportunities exist between KP, Chinese provinces: LG Minister
'Critical' lack of clean water stalks flood-hit Afghanistan
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi highlights significance of indu ..
PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation
US trade gap widens to largest in 18 months
Govt. strategy ensured transparency in wheat procurement process: Khyber Pakhtun ..
Judge Nasir Javed Rana relinquishes his charge
Authorities directed to ensure implementation of new prices of Roti & Naan
Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Council with big majority in UNG ..
PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership ..
Massive teacher training in Federal Capital to begin soon: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism case8 minutes ago
-
Vast cooperation opportunities exist between KP, Chinese provinces: LG Minister12 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi highlights significance of industrial sector for co ..19 minutes ago
-
PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation14 minutes ago
-
Govt. strategy ensured transparency in wheat procurement process: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Fo ..22 minutes ago
-
Judge Nasir Javed Rana relinquishes his charge22 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to ensure implementation of new prices of Roti & Naan22 minutes ago
-
PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership: Ataullah Tarar34 minutes ago
-
Massive teacher training in Federal Capital to begin soon: Minister31 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 8 accused35 minutes ago
-
7 injured in gas explosion at cylinder shop in Matiari35 minutes ago
-
Robina convenes meeting with Gates foundation, Karandaaz to improve livelihoods of its beneficiaries42 minutes ago