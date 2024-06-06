Operation in Cantt bazar conducted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cantonment Executive Officer Farasat Ali Shah conducted a grand operation in the Cantt Bazaar to provide better facilities to the public here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Cantonment Executive Officer Farasat Ali Shah conducted a grand operation in the Cantt Bazaar to provide better facilities to the public here on Thursday.

Accompanied by the price control committee, food sampling team, and enforcement team, they inspected all food stalls, hotels, and milk shops.

During the operation, price lists were also checked, fines were imposed on those selling substandard items, and various samples were taken.

Furthermore, instructions were issued for the Cantonment board Food Sampling Team and Price Control Committee to conduct daily visits.

Orders were given to take legal action against those selling substandard items,says a news release issued here.