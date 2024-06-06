Open Menu

Operation In Cantt Bazar Conducted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 09:03 PM

Operation in Cantt bazar conducted

Cantonment Executive Officer Farasat Ali Shah conducted a grand operation in the Cantt Bazaar to provide better facilities to the public here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Cantonment Executive Officer Farasat Ali Shah conducted a grand operation in the Cantt Bazaar to provide better facilities to the public here on Thursday.

Accompanied by the price control committee, food sampling team, and enforcement team, they inspected all food stalls, hotels, and milk shops.

During the operation, price lists were also checked, fines were imposed on those selling substandard items, and various samples were taken.

Furthermore, instructions were issued for the Cantonment board Food Sampling Team and Price Control Committee to conduct daily visits.

Orders were given to take legal action against those selling substandard items,says a news release issued here.

Related Topics

Price All

Recent Stories

PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism ca ..

PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism case

8 minutes ago
 Vast cooperation opportunities exist between KP, C ..

Vast cooperation opportunities exist between KP, Chinese provinces: LG Minister

12 minutes ago
 'Critical' lack of clean water stalks flood-hit Af ..

'Critical' lack of clean water stalks flood-hit Afghanistan

12 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi h ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi highlights significance of indu ..

19 minutes ago
 PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China c ..

PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation

14 minutes ago
 US trade gap widens to largest in 18 months

US trade gap widens to largest in 18 months

14 minutes ago
Govt. strategy ensured transparency in wheat procu ..

Govt. strategy ensured transparency in wheat procurement process: Khyber Pakhtun ..

22 minutes ago
 Judge Nasir Javed Rana relinquishes his charge

Judge Nasir Javed Rana relinquishes his charge

22 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to ensure implementation of n ..

Authorities directed to ensure implementation of new prices of Roti & Naan

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Co ..

Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Council with big majority in UNG ..

31 minutes ago
 PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather str ..

PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership ..

34 minutes ago
 Massive teacher training in Federal Capital to beg ..

Massive teacher training in Federal Capital to begin soon: Minister

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan