Operation in full swing to remove soft encroachments

Karachi administration continued its operation against soft encroachments impeding the flow of traffic and pedestrian movement in different areas of the metropolis on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Karachi administration continued its operation against soft encroachments impeding the flow of traffic and pedestrian movement in different areas of the metropolis on Thursday.

The enforcement teams, comprising officials and personnel of Revenue, KMC, Town Municipal Administrations and Police, carried out encroachment removal operations in different areas of South, Central and Korangi districts of Karachi.

The deputy commissioners of districts concerned submitted progress reports on the ongoing operation to the office of commissioner Karachi and, according to a statement issued here.

The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi directed them to continue the operation for removal of encroachments from footpaths and roadsides to ensure smooth flow of the traffic.

According to the submitted reports, the enforcement teams conducted operations at Water pump, Qalandaria Chowk and from main Golimar Road Chourangi to Eidgah area of district Central and removed hand carts, roadside makeshift stalls and other soft encroachments.

According to deputy commissioner Korangi, the operations were carried out in Model Colony, Shah Faisal Colony and Korangi Crossing areas to remove the soft encroachments squatted over the roads and footpath for improving the traffic flow.

The deputy commissioner South reported that actions for removal of encroachments from various busy roads of the district remained continue and enforcement teams removed encroachments from Nouman center to Tahiri Masjid on Mansfield Street, from Sarwar Shaheed road to Empress Market on the Dawoodpota road, from food Street to Sarwar Shaheed road on Karam Ali Talpur road and on Zaibunisa Street.

The enforcement teams also took the commodities being sold by the squatters and other material used for encroachment on the footpath and roads in custody. The municipal administration was directed that seized goods will not be returned to their owners without approval of the assistant commissioner concerned and proper legal procedure.