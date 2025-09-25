Open Menu

Operation In Full Swing To Remove Soft Encroachments

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 10:32 PM

Operation in full swing to remove soft encroachments

Karachi administration continued its operation against soft encroachments impeding the flow of traffic and pedestrian movement in different areas of the metropolis on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Karachi administration continued its operation against soft encroachments impeding the flow of traffic and pedestrian movement in different areas of the metropolis on Thursday.

The enforcement teams, comprising officials and personnel of Revenue, KMC, Town Municipal Administrations and Police, carried out encroachment removal operations in different areas of South, Central and Korangi districts of Karachi.

The deputy commissioners of districts concerned submitted progress reports on the ongoing operation to the office of commissioner Karachi and, according to a statement issued here.

The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi directed them to continue the operation for removal of encroachments from footpaths and roadsides to ensure smooth flow of the traffic.

According to the submitted reports, the enforcement teams conducted operations at Water pump, Qalandaria Chowk and from main Golimar Road Chourangi to Eidgah area of district Central and removed hand carts, roadside makeshift stalls and other soft encroachments.

According to deputy commissioner Korangi, the operations were carried out in Model Colony, Shah Faisal Colony and Korangi Crossing areas to remove the soft encroachments squatted over the roads and footpath for improving the traffic flow.

The deputy commissioner South reported that actions for removal of encroachments from various busy roads of the district remained continue and enforcement teams removed encroachments from Nouman center to Tahiri Masjid on Mansfield Street, from Sarwar Shaheed road to Empress Market on the Dawoodpota road, from food Street to Sarwar Shaheed road on Karam Ali Talpur road and on Zaibunisa Street.

The enforcement teams also took the commodities being sold by the squatters and other material used for encroachment on the footpath and roads in custody. The municipal administration was directed that seized goods will not be returned to their owners without approval of the assistant commissioner concerned and proper legal procedure.

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, ..

Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, eliminate menace of terrorism: ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of devel ..

Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of development projects after long tim ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Home dept launches mission to enroll 1m you ..

Punjab Home dept launches mission to enroll 1m youth in Civil Defence Resilience ..

4 minutes ago
 Gas supply to be suspended for maintenance work in ..

Gas supply to be suspended for maintenance work in Quetta on Sept 27

4 minutes ago
 L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new rou ..

L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new routes, expanded programme for 20 ..

52 minutes ago
 CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN ..

CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..

55 minutes ago
Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK ..

Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas indicte ..

4 minutes ago
 Azma to file defamation suit against two journalis ..

Azma to file defamation suit against two journalists

18 minutes ago
 Punjab govt prioritizing resolution of print media ..

Punjab govt prioritizing resolution of print media challenges: Minister Azma

18 minutes ago
 LHC suspends amendments to Bar Council rules, orde ..

LHC suspends amendments to Bar Council rules, orders Punjab Bar Elections under ..

18 minutes ago
 IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management

IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management

47 minutes ago
 Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in gree ..

Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan