Operation Launched Against Criminals & Drug Dealers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :SHO Ghulam Raza of New Sariab Police Station on Friday said that a grand operation has been launched against criminals and drug dealers on the special instructions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Rai Tahir.

Taking to APP, he said the first responsibility of the people is to cooperate with the police while If any suspected people were seen when citizens immediately inform the police as Names of the informants would be kept secret.

Elements playing with life and property do not deserve any concessions, he said, adding security agencies would use all their energies to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people.

He said the media representatives have always played positive role and would continue to play a leading role in maintaining peace.

He said police personnel would maintain positive attitude with people in order to enhance confidence of public on police so that crime activities would be eliminated from the areas.

