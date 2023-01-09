UrduPoint.com

Operation Launched Against Encroachment Mafia At Adiala Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 07:21 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police CTP Rawalpindi launched special drive against the encroachment mafia to maintain flow of traffic here on Monday.

According to a CTP spokesman, the in-charge traffic Adiala sector has carried out operations against the ever-increasing encroachment.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimur Khan said the main reason for the disruption in the flow of traffic in the city was the ever-increasing encroachment.

In the first phase, the operations against such elements will be accelerated. They were being warned in writing and cases will be registered for not removing encroachments even after warning.

He further said unhindered flow of traffic on highways was the fundamental right of every road user.

