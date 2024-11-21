Operation launched against encroachments in F&V Market

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The administration here on Thursday launched operation against encroachments in Fruit and Vegetable (F&V) market and registered 8 cases against the violators

.

The team led by Secretary Market Committee, Muhammad Sheraz launched the operation on the direction of the deputy commissioner.

The team also removed the encroachments and confiscated the material.

APP/mfn/378