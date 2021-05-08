UrduPoint.com
Operation Launched Against Illegal Housing Societies In Dera

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:37 PM

In a creak-down here, the district administration on Saturday demolished several housing societies across the three tehsils of the district, said an official here

In an operation launched by the district administration following a ruling by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) action against 30 colonies, housing societies for violation of prescribed regulations across the district have been initiated by the administration.

An official of the administration said that the operation is being closely monitored by Commissioner Dera Aamer Latif, Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Awan, officials of the Revenue Department and Tehsil Municipal Administration.

The official added that heavy excavating machinery is being used in the demolition process.

He said, 30 societies including 12 in Paharpur, 12 in Dera and 6 colonies were illegally functioning in the Parova, Paharpur and Dera Tehsils in violation of set Rules and regulation under Housing Societies Act. The authorities in first attempt demolished gates and razed the boundary walls of the illegal colonies to ground.

The ongoing operation against illegal societies and housing colonies will continue after Eid-ul-Fitr. Moreover, the authorities have banned transfer and registries as well construction work of these illegal residential colonies with immediate effect.

