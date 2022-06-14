UrduPoint.com

Operation Launched Against Old Vehicles In Private Schools

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 11:41 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Transport and Mass Transit Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday decided to launch a grand operation after June 27, against old vehicles used by private educational institutions.

Director Transport Fahad Ikram Qazi said that after the deadline, no old motor vehicle would be allowed to drive for educational institutions on any of the routes in the province.

Department of Transportation, along with the police and the district administration, would inspect the fitness inside the educational institutions on Sunday or any other holiday not to affect students.

He said that polluting vehicles would be seized on the spot.

Ikram Qazi said that request would also be made to the Excise Department to cancel the registration of unfit vehicles.

Under the Motor Vehicle Ordinance, the registration of unfit and harmful vehicles for human life would be canceled and directed to get fitness certificate from Motor Vehicle Examiner by June 27, said the Director.

A letter has also been written to the Private Schools Regulatory Authority regarding the decision, he added.

The decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by Director Transport Fahad Ikram Qazi, which was attended by Deputy Director Dr. Tariq Usman, SP Traffic Headquarters, VATs, Motor Vehicle Examiner, Environmental Protection Agency and Private Schools Regulatory Authority representatives.

