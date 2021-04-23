Operation launched against traffic rules violators, 103 challans issued

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The police have launched an operation against those involved in violation of traffic rules and so for 103 challans have been issued.

SDPO Attock Saddar Circle ASP Muhammad Jawad Ishaque said this while talking to media.

While giving details of the challans, he said that 31 challans were issued to motorcyclists, 35 to those with tinted glasses vehicles, 27 to vehicles without number plate and ten challans were issued to under age drivers.

He said this operation would remain continue to control traffic rules violations, control accidents and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a drug peddler Shabbir Ahmad r/o Faqeerabad and recovered 1.66 kg chars from his possession. He has been sent behind the bars after registration of a case against him.